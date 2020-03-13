Oscar Galdamez and Rocio Galdamez Rodriguez, of Friend, are the parents of a daughter, Camila Galdamez Rodriguez, born at 12:32 p.m. on March 10, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 2.9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Siblings Helen, age 13; Jacky, age 11; Karla, age 10 and Diana, age 18 months, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Candido and Maria Rodriguez of York and Abrahan and Reina Galdamez of El Salvador.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.