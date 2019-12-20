Oscar Ramos Gonzales and Susana Rodriguez Jaime, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a daughter, Kailani Lexani Guadalupe, born at 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.

She weighed 6 pounds 6.4 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Siblings Jayden, age 6; Allisen, age 7 and Mateo, age 1 welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Candido Rodriguez of York, Maria Rodriguez of York, Alfredo Ramos of Grand Island and Yolanda Ramos of Grand Island.

