Alejandro Gonzalez Rodriguez and Nayeli Armenta Lobato, of Mexico, are the parents of a son, Blass Alexander Gonzalez Armenta, born at 1:05 on March 17, 2020 at York General Hospital.
He weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Siblings Aldo, age 13; Aron, age 11 and Alexa, age 8 welcomed him home.
