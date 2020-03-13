Brandon Grant and Rose Williams are the parents of a daughter, Addison Nicole Grant, born at 1:04 p.m. on March 6, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 8 pounds 0.5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Sibling McKinley Williams, age 3, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Yvonne and Frank Williams of York, Brian Grant of Gresham and Lori Grant of Utica. Great-grandparents are Eldsworth Cleland of York and the late Doris Cleland and Esther Grant of Crete.
