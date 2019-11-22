Dr. Brett and Brittany (Schipman) Grieb, of Rochester, Minn., are the parents of a daughter, Brylee Rae Grieb, born at 1:45 p.m. on October 21, 2019 at Rochester Methodist Hospital – Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother Brayden, age 20 months, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Chris and Sheila Grieb of York and Bob and Becky Schipman of Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.