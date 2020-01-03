Alice Nicole Gruber

Zachary and Danielle (Mooney) Gruber, of Waco, are the parents of a daughter, Alice Nicole Gruber, born at 8:58 p.m. on December 19, 2019 at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.

She weighed 7 pounds 2.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Big sister Scarlett, age 2 ½ welcomed her home.

Grandparents are Wayne and Denise Gruber and Dave and Diane Mooney. Great-grandparents are Florence Gruber and Ted Norquest.

