Zachary and Danielle (Mooney) Gruber, of Waco, are the parents of a daughter, Alice Nicole Gruber, born at 8:58 p.m. on December 19, 2019 at Henderson Health Care in Henderson.
She weighed 7 pounds 2.5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Big sister Scarlett, age 2 ½ welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Wayne and Denise Gruber and Dave and Diane Mooney. Great-grandparents are Florence Gruber and Ted Norquest.
