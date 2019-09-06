Michael and Lesley Gubbels, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Robyn Michelle Gubbels, born at 6:03 p.m. on August 30, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 9.9 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Siblings Jordann Geiseler, 13; Claire Gubbles, 7 and Lula Gubbels, 5 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Francis and Janelle Gubbels of Hartington and James and Lou Higgins of Lincoln.
