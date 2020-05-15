Derek and Nicole (Anderson) Hafer, of Fairmont, are the parents of a son, Braxtyn James Hafer, born at 12:08 p.m. on April 14, 2020 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
He weighed 8 pounds 13.8 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Big sister Brooklyn, age 3 ½ welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Darrell and Paula Anderson of Geneva, Richard Hafer of Fairmont and Kristi Hafer of York. Great-grandparents are Bernard and Carol Anderson of Henderson and Jim and Carolyn Luebbe of Grand Island.
