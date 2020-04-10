Dwight Harris and Kylie Guenther, of Geneva, are the parents of a son, Kaden Dwight Harris, born at 7:29 a.m. on April 1, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 13.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Big brother Louis Robert Harris, age 15 months, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Leon Guenther of Pierce, Beth Guenther of Geneva and Linda Harris of Stromsburg. Great-grandparents are Amber and Bob Block of Wausa and Rose Guenther of Crofton.
