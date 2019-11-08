Brad and Renae (Feikema) Heinrichs, of Bruning, are the parents of a son, Hudson Wayne Heinrichs, born at 11:35 p.m. on November 1, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 5.9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Big sisters Ellie and Sophia welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Rod and Nancy Heinrichs of Carleton and Al and Pat Feikema of Brandon, S.D. Great-grandparents are Gordie and Betty Beavers of Carleton.
