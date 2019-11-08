Zoey Houck, of York, is the mother of a son, Vincent Lee Houck, born at 9:30 on October 30, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Aaron Houck of York and Laurie Shipps and Marty Shipps, both of Fairmont. Great-grandparents are Betty and Darwin Houck of Ohiowa and Sue Houck of Geneva.
