Fredrick Jackson and Emily Burhoop, of McCool Junction, are the parents of a son, Liam Francis Jackson, born at 7:22 a.m. on May 11, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 7 pounds 3.8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings Brannon Jackson, age 19; Joshua Jackson, age 16; Destiny Jackson, age 14; Emma Jackson, age 3 and Noah Jackson, age 2 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Neta Burhoop of Neligh, Brent Burhoop of York and Brenda Jackson of Greenville, Ala. Great-grandfather is Fred Kent of Hickman.
