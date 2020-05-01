Michael and Lindsay (Leiker) Johnson, of Elkhorn, are the parents of a son, Bennett James Johnson, born at 9:40 p.m. on April 10, 2020 at UNMC.
He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Denny and Roxane Johnson of York and Pat Leiker of Elkhorn and the late Gary Leiker.
