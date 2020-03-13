Ross and Elane Johnson, of Geneva, are the parents of a daughter, Madilyn Rose Johnson, born at 12:13 a.m. on March 8, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings Henry William, age 5 and Samuel Thomas, age 3 welcomed her home.
