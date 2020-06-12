William “Eric” and Abbey (Koch) Johnson, of Omaha, are the parents of a daughter, Ruth Luella Johnson, born at 9 a.m. on February 24, 2020 at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Siblings Joanie, age 4 and William, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Scott and Ruth Koch of York and Larry and Luella Johnson of Springfield, Mo.
