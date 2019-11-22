Jonathan and Amy (Powell) Kocks, of Dallas, Texas, are the parents of a daughter, Lucille ‘Lucy’ Elizabeth Kocks, born at 5:14 p.m. on November 5, 2019 in Dallas, Texas.
She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long.
Big brother Barrett, age 22 months, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Laureen and Russ Powell of York and Linda and Joe Kocks of Dallas, Texas. Great-grandparents are Jo Buckridge and the late Larry Buckridge of Berthoud, Colo.; the late Lucille and Lloyd Powell Jr. of Bridgeport; Vicky Nienhueser and the late Gary Nienhueser of Benedict; the late Marietta and John Wessels Jr. of Dallas, Texas and the late Mary Wesson of Wolfe City, Texas.
