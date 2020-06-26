Tim and Marli (Peters) Kulhanek, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Lenin Luna Kulhanek, born at 5:26 a.m. on June 2, 2020.
She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Marc and Kelli Peters of Henderson and Jim and Marilee Kulhanek of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Joe and Em Pankratz of Henderson, Myron and Janet Peters of Hampton and Keith and Marilyn Hogg of Ansley.
