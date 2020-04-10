Kyle Langley and Courtney Jacobsen, both of Stromsburg, are the parents of a son, Christopher Dean Langley, born at 11:53 a.m. on March 31, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 8.6 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Larry and Laura Jacobsen of York, Treva and Dale Hanson of Stromsburg, Bill and Melissa Langley of Robinson, Ill. Great-grandparents are Jim and Carol Dose of Hampton and Kenneth and Joan Levesque of Robinson, Ill.
