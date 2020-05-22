Jeff and Jenny (Guido) Latowsky of Omaha are the parents of a daughter, Violet Jo Latowsky, born at 8:53 a.m. on April 24, 2020 at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.
She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Brad and Rhonda Barrows of Denton, Tony and Amy Guido of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Harry and Cheryl Lee of Papillion. Great-grandfather is Gordon B. Fillman of York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.