Jared and Shannon (Sukraw) Leinen, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Maisy May Leinen, born at 11:05 on Sept. 10, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.
Siblings Graham, age 4 and Sidney, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Herb and Linda Sukraw of Grand Island and Bill and Andrea Leinen of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
