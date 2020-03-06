Brysen and Madison (Kucera) Mach, of Seward, are the parents of a son, Myles Dean Mach, born at 7:10 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Ray and Angela Kucera of Genoa and Greg and Kristin Mach of Crete.
