Christopher and Bethany (Stoops) Maronde, of Fort Wayne, Ind., are the parents of a daughter, Charlotte Grace Maronde, born at 12:31 p.m. on February, 29, 2020 in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Big sisters Samantha, age 9 and Rachel, age 3 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Steve and Gail Maronde of York and Reldon and Linda Stoops of Shenandoah, Iowa.
