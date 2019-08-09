Matthew and Rebecca (Bauder) Mau, of Waco, are the parents of a daughter, Esther Joy Mau, born at 7:26 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 2.2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Siblings Levi, age 8; Simeon, age 5 and Anna, age 3, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Todd and Terri Bauder of Waco and Mark and Anita Mau of Lena, Ill. Great-grandparents are Bob and Muriel Auger of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Richard Bauder of North Lewisburg, Ohio; Janet Ott of Plain City, Ohio; Tom and Carol Mau of Lena, Ill.; Carol Fernstaedt of Lena, Ill. and Jim and Joyce Fernstaedt of Nora, Ill.