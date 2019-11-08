Amanda (Lytle) and Chance McLean of Stromsburg are the parents of a daughter, Allie Joy McLean, born at 3:16 p.m., on November 4, 2019, at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 8 pounds and 2.4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
She was welcomed home by siblings, Bentley, 8; Taytum, 6; and Rory, 3.
Grandparents are Max and Jeanette McLean in Stromsburg and Pat and Jeanne Lytle of Beatrice. Great-grandparents are Jim and Alice McLean of Yuma, Ariz., and Walt and Bev Vitosh of Beatrice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.