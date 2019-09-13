Ryan and Whitney (Kolar) Miller, of Davenport, are the parents of a daughter, Hadley Rosemary Miller, born at 9:38 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 8 pounds 14.7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Siblings Shelby, age 7; Dawson, age 5 and Rhett, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Berneta Miller of Deshler and Dale and Retta Bettenhausen of Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.