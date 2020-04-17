Charles and Jessica (Quiring) Miller, of Lincoln, are the parents of a daughter, Charlie Quin Miller, born at 6:14 p.m. on April 3, 2020 at Bryan East Campus in Lincoln.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Charles Shane and Sherri Miller of York and Galyn and Sandra Quiring of York. Great-grandparents are Grace Quiring of Henderson, Chuck and Judy Miller of York and Rodney Skeen of Wood River.
