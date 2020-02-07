Jakob and Amy Morse, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Zaida Lynn Morse, born at 7:23 a.m. on January 27, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 13.1 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother Noah McVicker welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Bruce and Vicki McVicker of York, Jack and Becky Gross of Assaria, Kan. and Jed and Michelle Morse of El Dorado, Kan.
