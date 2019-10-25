Patrick and Kelsey (Wittgren) Nathan, of Omaha, are the parents of a son, Quentin Patrick July Nathan, born at 4:06 p.m. on September 26, 2019 at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Elkhorn.
He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Big sisters Olivia, age 7 and Penelope, age 2 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Terry and Jeanette Wittgren of Benedict and Steve and Donna Nathan of Fullerton. Great-grandparents are Eileen Wittgren of York and Emily and Bialas of Fullerton.
