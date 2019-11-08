Michael and Dawn (Matson) Opfer, of Bradshaw, are the parents of a son, Tomas Dale Opfer, born at 12:37 on November 2, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 5.4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother Nicolas Don Opfer welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Ann Nordlund and Rod Nordlund both of Central City and Dawn Opfer and Kurt Opfer both of Bradshaw. Great-grandparents are Karen and Edwin Smith.
