Matthew and Kelly (Schmeits) Perry, of York, are the parents of a son, Ezekiel Trent Perry, born at 1:07 p.m. on April 23, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Robin and Colleen Perry of Shelby and Ken and Susan Schmeits of Spalding. Great-grandparents are Ortha Perry of Columbus and Irene Schmeits of Spalding.
