Andrew and Leah (Benson) Pohlmeier, of York, are the parents of a son, Cohen Daniel Pohlmeier, born at 12:49 p.m. on April 21, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.
Big sisters Skylar Aimee Pohlmeier, age 3 and Mercy May Pohlmeier, age 1 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Larry and Aimee Benson of Worms and Gene and Jayne Pohlmeier of Lawrence.
