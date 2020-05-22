Stephen and Monica (Wolfe) Postier, of York, are the parents of a son, Elias Alva Postier, born at 3:57 p.m. on April 16, 2020 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Sibling Trinity, age 3 and Adria, age 1 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Kevin and Jeanette Postier of York and Roger and Michelle Wolfe of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Elizabeth Tonner of Markle, Ind., Galen and Shirley Postier of Topeka, Kan. and Lowell and Phyllis Wellman of Plain City, Ohio.
