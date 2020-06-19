David and Heidi (Buell) Postier of Littleton, Colo., are the parents of a son, Calvin Dean Postier, born April 21, 2020, at 11:26 a.m.
He weighed seven pounds and nine ounces. Grandparents are Kevin and Jeanette Postier of York and Clay and Dawn Buell of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Galen and Shirley Postier of Topeka, Kan.; Lowell and Phyllis Wellman of Plain City, Ohio; and Alfred and Herta Zoller of Lincoln. Big brother, Benjamin, welcomed him home.
