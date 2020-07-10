Brittany Pinneo and KP Purdie of York are parents to a son Khamai James Purdie born April 10, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
He weighed 3 pounds 2 ounces and was 15 inches long. After spending a few weeks under the wonderful care of the nurses in the NICU at Bryan he was welcomed home by big brother Keith (4) and big sister Keiany (2).
Grandparents are Bobbie Jo and Pop Mitchell of New Smyrna, Fla., Joyce Pinneo of York and Bondel Friesen of York.
