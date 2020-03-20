Wes and Lisa (Heiden) Rhodes, of Utica, are the parents of a son, Maverick Morgan Rhodes, born at 3:33 p.m. on March 16, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Siblings Layne, age 8; Olivia, age 6 and Wyatt, age 5 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Kurt and Krystal Rhodes of Waco and Gordon and Diana Heiden of Waco. Great-grandparents are Cyril and Shirley Rhodes of Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.