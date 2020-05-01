Carlin and Joyce (Meyer) Richert, of Gresham, are the parents of a daughter, Martina Lynne Richert, born at 7:32 a.m. on April 23, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Siblings Isaiah, age 6; Malachi, age 5 and Rosella, age 2 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Keith and Deb Meyer of Bern, Kan. and Robert and Nancy Richert of Ulysses. Great-grandmother is Rozella Ronnebaum of Axtell, Kan.
