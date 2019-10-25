Dylan Ring and Justice Schropfer, both of Exeter, are the parents of a daughter, Paisley Lee-Ann Ring, born at 7:31 a.m. on October 22, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Siblings include Cameron Williams, age 8; Wesley Hopkins, age 5; Madison Hopkins, age 4; Layla Lott, age 4 and Bentley Ring, age 2.
Grandparents are Tad and Tammy Johnson of Bradshaw and Lisa Ring of Exeter. Great-grandparents are Barb and Steve Buller of York and Jim and Sharlene Johnson of Greeley.
