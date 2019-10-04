Ryan and Shay Roemmich, of Towson, Md., are the parents of a son, Samuel James Roemmich, born at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2019.
He weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Christine Hampton and the late James Hampton of Bellevue, Merrilee Roemmich of York and Tom Roemmich of Lincoln.
Great-grandparents are Claire Hampton and Catherine Palinski of Bellevue, Connie Menefee and Art and Ruth Roemmich, all of York.
