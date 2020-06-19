Dillan and Taylor (Kisby) Ronne of Utica are the parents of a daughter, Raegan Joell Ronne, who was born June 15, 2020, at 1:32 p.m., at York General Hospital.
She weighed eight pounds and 3.5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Todd and Jewell Ronne of Libertyville, Ill., and Jon and Joanna Kisby of Beaver Crossing. Great-grandparents are Don and Susan Martin of Hanover, Kan.; Loren and Judy Kisby of Munden, Kan.; Robert and the late Ellen Sharp of Lincoln; and Dennis and Cardyn Ronne of Scottsbluff. Sibling is James Allan Ronne, who is 16 months old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.