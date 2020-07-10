Dillan and Taylor (Kisby) Ronne, of Utica, are the parents of a daughter, Raegan Joell Ronne, born at 1:32 p.m. on June 15, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 8 pounds 3.5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big brother James Allan Ronne, age 16 months, welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Todd and Jewell Ronne of Libertyville, Ill. and Jon and Joanna Kisby of Beaver Crossing. Great-grandparents are Don and Susan Martin of Hanover, Kan., Loren and Judy Kisby of Munden, Kan., Robert and the late Ellen Sharp of Lincoln and Dennis and Carolyn Ronne of Scottsbluff.
