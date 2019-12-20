Nathan and Christy (Coffey) Sandall, of York, are the parents of a son, Smith Albert Sandall, born at 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 9 pounds 7.1 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Sibling Drake, age 1, welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Albert and Marybeth Coffey of McCool Junction and Paul and Gretchen Sandall of Norfolk. Great-grandparents are LeRoy and Marilyn Heier of Norfolk.
