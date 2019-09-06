Paul and Mandy (Marks) Sloan, of York, are the parents of a daughter, Olivia Haven Sloan, born at 2:20 p.m. on August 27, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.
Siblings Alejandro Morales, age 14; Mia Morales, age 11; Kelsey Sloan, age 5 and Atley Sloan, age 1 welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Kandi Nichols of Norfolk, Lee Marks of Minnesota, Paul Sloan of York and Dawn Sloan of York. Great-grandparents are Melba Cook of Rapid City, S.D., Jim Price of York and Fran Alger of York.
