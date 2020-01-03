Mitchell and Shelby Softley of Fairmont, would like to announce the birth of their daughter Isabelle Lynn Softley.
She was born Dec.18, 2019 at 8:39 a.m. at Mary Lanning in Hastings and weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz., and was 21 in. in length.
Welcoming her home was brother Sterling, age 2.
Grandparents are Ken and Kelli Real of Grafton and Bill and Joan Softley of Fairmont. Great-grandparents are Dean and Verla Blum of Waco, Robert and Carol Real of McCool Jct. and Delila Snodgrass of Fairmont.
