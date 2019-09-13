A.J. and Danae (Stuhr) Soliz, of Utica, are the parents of a daughter, Aleigha Rae Soliz, born at 7:49 p.m. on July 31, 2019 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln.
She weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Big brother Oliver, age 2 ½ welcomed her home.
Grandparents are Kristi Sauvage of Clay Center and Kevin and Deb Stuhr of York.
Great-grandparents are Allen and Yvonne Stuhr of Waco and Lloyd and Marlene Erks of Utica.
