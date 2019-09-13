Barrett Matthew Tobias

Matt and Lexi (Strouf) Tobias, of Shickley, are the parents of a son, Barrett Matthew Tobias, born at 4:06 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.

He weighed 6 pounds 14.6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Siblings Grace Tobias, age 12; Gabe Tobias, age 10 and Baylor Whitmore, age 6 welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Lynn and Lori Strouf of Swanton and Jerry and Christine Tobias of Conrad, Iowa. Great-grandmother is June Grove of South English, Iowa.

