Matt and Lexi (Strouf) Tobias, of Shickley, are the parents of a son, Barrett Matthew Tobias, born at 4:06 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 14.6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Siblings Grace Tobias, age 12; Gabe Tobias, age 10 and Baylor Whitmore, age 6 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Lynn and Lori Strouf of Swanton and Jerry and Christine Tobias of Conrad, Iowa. Great-grandmother is June Grove of South English, Iowa.
