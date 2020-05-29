Patrick and Megan (Naber) Trout, of Tecumseh, are the parents of a son, Marshall Allen Trout, born at 2:49 p.m. on May 7, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln.
He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20.87 inches long.
Grandparents are Allen and Kristen Naber of Gresham and Carla Trout of Tecumseh. Great-grandparents are Nadine Naber of Stromsburg and Dianne Trout of Filley.
