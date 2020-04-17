Joe and Kylee (Furman) Troutman, of York, are the parents of a son, Bentley James Troutman, born at 7:18 a.m. on April 10, 2020 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Big sister Graycee Lynn Troutman, age 1 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Deb and Dan Furman of Hastings and Scott and Tina Troutman of York. Great-grandparents are Bill and Elnora Troutman of York, George and Joyce Overturf of Edgar and Etna Heater of Lincoln.
