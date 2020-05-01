Scott and Shelby (Nannen) Vincent, of Omaha, are the parents of a son, Nash Allen Vincent, born at 12:16 p.m. on April 10, 2020 at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha.
He weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Siblings include two dogs, Cruiser and Penny.
Grandparents are Craig and Patti Vincent and Mark and Dawn Nannen all of York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.