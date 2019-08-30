Emberleigh Jane Wallgren

Emberleigh Jane Wallgren

Zachary and Cierra (Schmidt) Wallgren, of Aurora, are the parents of a daughter, Emberleigh Jane Wallgren, born at 3:57 a.m. on August 19, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.

She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Grandparents are Julie Johnson-Schmidt of Kearney, Jay and Shannon Schmidt of Smith Center, Kan. and Ty and Jeni Wallgren of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Judy and Lavern Rentschler of Smith Center, Kan., Wanda Schmidt of Smith Center, Kan., Theresa and Jim Ward of Kearney and Janeen Wallgren of Phillipsburg, Kan.

Sign up for York News Times Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags