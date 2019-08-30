Zachary and Cierra (Schmidt) Wallgren, of Aurora, are the parents of a daughter, Emberleigh Jane Wallgren, born at 3:57 a.m. on August 19, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Julie Johnson-Schmidt of Kearney, Jay and Shannon Schmidt of Smith Center, Kan. and Ty and Jeni Wallgren of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Judy and Lavern Rentschler of Smith Center, Kan., Wanda Schmidt of Smith Center, Kan., Theresa and Jim Ward of Kearney and Janeen Wallgren of Phillipsburg, Kan.