Dustin and Malia (Ullrich) Walters, of Sutton, are the parents of a son, Axl Walters, born at 7:13 a.m. on November 26, 2019 at York General Hospital in York.
He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 17.5 inches long.
Siblings Amelia, age 9; Caleb, age 8 and Austin, age 3 welcomed him home.
Grandparents are Kirk and Brenda Ullrich of Beatrice and Dewayne and Cindy Walters of Henderson. Great-grandparents are Rose and James Hansen of Denver, Colo. and George and Grace Walters of Paxton.
